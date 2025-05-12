Israeli Amb. Danon to Newsmax: 'Very Happy' for Alexanders

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon expressed happiness for American Edan Alexander while telling Newsmax on Monday that Israel will not rest until every hostage is freed from the Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Alexander, 21, was released and reunited with his family on Monday after 584 days in captivity.

"Special day for them. You know, we are very happy," Danon said in an appearance on "Finnerty." "And we already heard, you know, that Edan went, you know, under a very tough torture because he was an American. The way he was treated, he was held in a cage, tied up by his hands, his arms. That's the evil we are facing. And we are very happy for his family.

"And at the same time, we remember that we have 58 more hostages in captivity, and we will do whatever is necessary to bring them back home," Danon said. "You know those pictures of the hugs he received from his mother, we want to see all the hostages coming back home."

However, Israel believes that roughly 20 of the hostages are still alive.

