Danny Ayalon to Newsmax: Trump's Visit to Israel Marks 'Historic Day' for Israel

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon called Monday a "historic day" for Israel on Newsmax.

He celebrated President Donald Trump's landmark visit to the country following the announcement of a U.S.-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking on "Wake Up America," Ayalon praised the president's leadership and underscored the significance of the visit for Israel's future and its enduring alliance with the United States.

"Absolutely historic," Ayalon said, reflecting on the day's events. "I think, second to none.

"I would say probably the most historic day in the days of the renewed state of Israel from 1948.

"The fact that President Trump was here on this day, there are not enough superlatives to describe how important it is for the bond between Israel and the United States, and for the strength of the peace that will come to the Middle East, because the president is very right – peace comes from strength.

"Once Israel and the United States are all working together, on one beat, it brings peace."

The former diplomat contrasted Trump's approach with that of past administrations, arguing that previous efforts to create "daylight" between the two nations both weakened and emboldened extremist elements.

"There were former presidents that wanted to have daylight between Israel and the United States, thinking that this would appease the Arab countries," Ayalon said. "It just was on the contrary — it just pushed the Arabs and other very bad elements like Hamas and ISIS to attack."

"So, I think today was an important day for Israel, for the United States, for the entire Middle East, and probably beyond the Middle East, because I think that today everybody in the world is looking to the United States, to President Trump, really respecting his very strong leadership, his competence," he added.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 people to Gaza.

