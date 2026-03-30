Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Democrats 'Doubling Down on Misery' in DHS Shutdown

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Monday accused Democrats of prolonging the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security.

He said that they are "doubling down on misery" as the standoff enters its 45th day and disrupts airport operations, immigration enforcement, and cybersecurity.

In an interview with Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Meuser said House Republicans were right to reject a Senate bill that would have funded most of DHS but withheld money from key immigration agencies, arguing the measure would have undercut President Donald Trump's border agenda.

"We did the right thing," Meuser said. "I believe that we had to because we're not going to fall into the trap, and the Democrat trap is to simply defund our Immigration and Customs Enforcement, allow all of the millions and millions and millions, 15 million plus of illegals they let into our country stay here."

Meuser also said Democrats were trying to turn the shutdown into a political weapon ahead of the midterm elections.

"There's a lot of concern," he said. "As a matter of fact, the Democrats are betting on it," and "doubling down on misery."

Meuser said Democrats "want all of this disruption and chaos to be used to their political advantage and blame it on Republicans."

The current impasse has become the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history, according to multiple reports, with nearly 194,000 DHS employees affected and more than 480 TSA workers having resigned as missed paychecks strained staffing at airports around the country.

President Donald Trump signed an order Friday aimed at restoring pay for TSA workers, but the broader funding lapse remains unresolved, and Tom Homan has said ICE agents will stay at airports as long as needed to support security operations.

"If TSA agents come back, that means we'll keep more ICE agents there," Homan said Sunday. "We'll be there as long as they need us until they get back to normal operations, feel like those airports are secure."

Meuser said Democrats repeatedly shifted their demands during negotiations.

"What did Schumer do?" the Pennsylvanian said. "He completely changed it literally, figuratively, but more literally moved the goalposts."

He added that Democrats in the Senate "did not want to resolve this situation, nor did the House Democrats."

Meuser also said Republicans should consider ending the Senate filibuster to move funding bills more quickly.

"Well, I agree with that," he said. "I truly do agree with that."

Meuser added, "Certainly the president is for it, and I'm for it too."

The Senate passed a DHS measure Friday that would finance most of the department while leaving out ICE funding, but the bill stalled in the House amid Republican opposition.

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