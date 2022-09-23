Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Bill Calls for Controls on Biden's Immigration Flights

The Biden administration's border policy is an "unmitigated disaster," including the dozens of flights that have brought immigrants, including thousands of children, into rural areas of the country, but now that Republicans are sponsoring flights to transport immigrants to places like Martha's Vineyard, "it's becoming a national issue," Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax, Friday.

"Well, welcome to the party, Massachusetts," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" while discussing a bill he introduced earlier this year to stop the administration's immigrant flight practices.

"All of a sudden this is a national crisis because 50 illegals are flown up to Martha's Vineyard and some to Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York," Meuser said. "Meanwhile, we had dozens of flights flying into rural airports over the last year."

Meuser's bill, the Immigration Transparency and Transit Notification Act, would require state officials to be notified before unaccompanied immigrant children or adults without lawful immigration status are transported to their states.

The bill, if passed, would also allow governors' offices to reject the transports no later than three days after being notified.

Meuser said Friday that he has met with officials from the departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security to discuss the issue.

"I said, 'We know the border policy is completely out of control,'" he said. "It's an unmitigated disaster. You're trying to alleviate it. But don't do it this way. Let us know so we can help out."

But "since they blew me off, basically, and didn't tell me the truth, I then introduced legislation to force them to inform us of these secret flights taking place," he added.

According to reports, about 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children were sent to Pennsylvania since 2020, and Meuser said that's because without the Title 42 COVID-19 restrictions remaining in place, parents were sending across children by the thousands.

"That became an HHS problem because the detention centers became so large, they began putting them on planes and trying to find sponsors for them," said Meuser. "They sent them into rural districts like mine in the middle of the night, and they claimed that the middle of the night flights were just a coincidence."

Meuser also on Friday discussed the GOP's "Commitment to America" plan, which is being unveiled Friday, calling it "very exciting."

"We're going to run on a plan to get America back on track," he said. "As a business person, I love having a plan."

The multipoint plan, Meuser added, "embraces the priorities and values of our constituents. It's very in touch, as opposed to the Democrats. [They] are very out of touch, and some argue that they have no plan. But I argue that they do — it's tax and spend. It's open borders. It's crime. It's an assault on our domestic energy policy.

"All things that are failing America. We're going to reverse that with the commitment to America."

