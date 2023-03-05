RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Vital for 2024 Candidates to Sign Loyalty Pledge

Republican National Committee national spokesperson Danielle Alvarez Sunday on Newsmax defended the committee's debate "loyalty pledge" that requires all Republican candidates to vow to support the eventual 2024 nominee or lose debate privileges, saying that it's important to remember that the ultimate goal for the election is defeating President Joe Biden.

"Our GOP nominee will be chosen by our voters and when the time comes, we should all unite because the goal is to defeat Joe Biden," Alvarez said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The goal is to retire Joe Biden, to get him out of the White House, and to restore common sense."

Former President Donald Trump has said that his decision on backing someone other than himself for the 2024 nod will depend on who that candidate is, but Alvarez said she believes all candidates will eventually sign the pledge to ensure there is unity in the party.

"The RNC is the infrastructure organization [and] remains neutral in the primary," she said. "That's so important because not only does that help us unite for the general election, but we're focused on building structure and fine-tuning our data. We're focused on fine-tuning our digital fundraising files, and we need to make sure that we can hand that over to our eventual nominee and that it's not used in any other way."

Meanwhile, there is a great deal of talk about a showdown between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the nomination, said Alvarez, but Trump has announced his campaign while DeSantis has not.

"Right now we only have three Republican candidates in the field," she said. "I do expect that to expand. I do expect a very competitive primary, but ultimately I want to just make sure that everyone unites, that we all come together and we don't take our eye off that prize. We have got to retire Joe Biden."

The Democrat bench, though is not deep, but Alvarez said she believes Biden will run, even if he hasn't announced yet, because of all the work Democrats have done to rearrange their primary calendar.

"South Carolina delivered the first win for Joe Biden, and so you see them jumping through hoops during the election cycle to try to have South Carolina jump in line," said Alvarez. "I think it shows Joe Biden's intention but also his weakness and the weakness that the party feels that he has."

