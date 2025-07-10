RNC Adviser Alvarez to Newsmax: Brennan Comments Are 'Shameful'

Republican National Committee Adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax that former CIA Director John Brennan's recent behavior is "shameful."

Alvarez told "American Agenda" on Thursday that Brennan's response to reports he was being investigated by the FBI for things he said about President Donald Trump before the 2016 election, as part of the Russia collusion investigation, shows he has separated from reality. Brennan told MSNBC he was "clueless" about potential reasons for an investigation.

The RNC adviser said, "Yeah. It was incredibly hypocritical. And the first thought that popped into my head is, clearly, he's still taking the Democrat talking points, just like he took that Steele dossier in 2016."

She said his comments shed light, however, on his thinking. "This is unacceptable," Alvarez said. "It's shameful, and I'm so glad that this administration is bringing transparency and bringing it to light."

New information from current CIA Director John Ratcliffe indicates there's hard evidence in the review of what happened. Ratcliffe posted on July 2 about Brennan, former FBI director James Comey, and former national Intelligence director James Clapper, "All the world can now see the truth: Brennan, Clapper, and Comey manipulated intelligence and silenced career professionals — all to get Trump."

Alvarez said it is easy to imagine. "Because what we clearly learned is that it's possible that Brennan perjured himself when he said he did not push for the inclusion of the Steele dossier. We now know in writing he did, and he lied before Congress," Alvarez explained.

She said the issues must be handled because too much is at stake. "This is the political reality and the weaponization of the deep state and the weaponization of the administration that the left has perpetrated," Alvarez said.

