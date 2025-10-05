RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Dems Holding Americans 'Hostage' in Shutdown

Republicans have acted responsibly in the government shutdown, while Democrats have chosen to hold the American people "hostage" instead of funding operations, Republican National Committee senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax on Sunday.

"I think we need to have a conversation about what is happening right now, in this moment," Alvarez said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Republicans have offered a clean, continuing resolution to fund the government at its current levels for seven more weeks so that Republicans and Democrats can come to the table and negotiate in earnest."

Alvarez argued that Democrats rejected that temporary measure despite bipartisan backing.

"The reality is, is that this is not an issue that can pass Congress and the Senate 50-50," she said. "You need Democrat senators to come to the table. We had some who came to the table on the Republicans' clean continuing resolution. It had bipartisan support, but instead Democrat leadership has held the American people hostage."

She stressed that Republicans want to keep the government funded while debating broader health care provisions, particularly the question of benefits for migrants.

"They have chosen to shut down the government instead of funding it again at its current levels for the next seven weeks and having this conversation in earnest," Alvarez said. "Let's pass this continuing resolution. Then let's have a conversation and have this health care conversation, which again, by the way, matters to the American people."

Alvarez pointed to public opinion against free health care for illegal immigrants, something the Democrats want.

"There are tens of millions of illegal immigrants who entered this country under the Biden administration," she said, adding that taxpayers do not believe they should be receiving government-funded health care.

