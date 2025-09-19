RNC's Alvarez to Newsmax: Dems 'Need to Stop Embarrassing Themselves' Over Kimmel

Republican National Committee senior adviser Danielle Alvarez told Newsmax that Democrats need to face up to the reality of why late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was indefinitely suspended by ABC after making comments about the killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

"Democrats need to stop embarrassing themselves, and we need to be real about the changing media landscape that is currently playing out," Alvarez said on "Wake Up America" on Friday. "It costs millions and millions of dollars to put Jimmy Kimmel on air, and he maybe gets 1 to 2 million viewers a night. There are conservative podcasters that get 10 to 20 million viewers per episode, and it doesn't cost nearly that amount to produce those shows."

"The media landscape is changing," she added. "Nobody is interested in watching Jimmy Kimmel despite it being piped into our homes through network television. This was a very cut-and-dried business decision, and we shouldn't detract from the reality that Charlie Kirk lost his life for free speech — for what he said."

"That is the real tragedy here, and we have to focus on what is important, and that is honoring the legacy of Charlie Kirk as we head into the incredible memorial that they have planned to honor his life and legacy this weekend," said Alvarez.

In his monologue on Tuesday, Kimmel said that "we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr urged local broadcasters to stop airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday, and ABC pulled the plug on the late-night talk show later that same day.

