Univision CEO to Newsmax: YouTube TV Move 'Suspicious'

TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre told Newsmax on Monday that a decision by Google's YouTube TV to shift his network out of its main programming bundle and into a separate Spanish-language tier is "suspicious" given how soon the November elections are, and with Hispanic voters leaning Republican in greater numbers than ever.

"We cater to the Hispanic audience, the fastest-growing audience in the United States," Alegre told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "We are also one of the largest voting blocs. And it's growing. It was incredibly important in the 2024 presidential election. … And this is at a time when elections are really around the corner.

"You've got, you know, New Jersey, gubernatorial, the New York mayoral, midterm elections right around the corner. And we are the source of news and content for Hispanics. And to shut that off at this time is suspicious. And honestly, it goes against the democracy that we're trying to build here in the United States."

Under the plan, YouTube TV subscribers beginning Tuesday would need to pay about an 18% premium, which Alegre and Univision call a "Hispanic tax," to continue accessing Univision's news, sports, and entertainment programming. A YouTube spokesperson told Newsmax that Univision accounts for only "a tiny fraction of overall consumption," but said the platform remains committed to reaching a deal "that reflects their content's performance and pricing."

Alegre pushed back, arguing Univision is not only one of the five largest media companies in the U.S. but also home to thriving news, sports, and entertainment programming.

"YouTube, essentially YouTube TV owned by Google, came to us and they said, 'We're no longer going to offer your content,' which is our news, our sports, our entertainment on the general market package, which includes ABC, NBC, and the largest broadcasters," Alegre said. "And they're essentially going to relegate our content to a Spanish tier.

"If you're a Hispanic who wants to watch … the Super Bowl, and you want to see the soccer that we are the home of soccer here in the United States, you'll now have to pay extra."

Alegre also pointed to Univision's editorial decisions in recent years, noting the network has played host to President Donald Trump in town halls and interviews to give Hispanic voters direct access.

"We made a concerted decision four years ago that we were going to be the trusted platform where all sides, complete free speech, is available here," he said. "And we hosted President Trump in 2023. He had an interview on our network. Hispanics got to see him and hear from him directly versus actually from editorial.

"And then we hosted, as you can see here, the town hall. That was a time for him to be able to connect with Hispanics.

"Hispanics are no longer a purely Democratic, left-leaning vote. They are an issues vote. And that's why so many Hispanics moved toward President Trump in 2024 and why they're so critical to the midterm elections."

Univision has launched a "Do the Right Thing" campaign to pressure YouTube TV to reverse course. Alegre said the network is determined to ensure Hispanic viewers have free and equal access to political and cultural content at a pivotal time in U.S. politics.

