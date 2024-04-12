Dance Captains to Newsmax: US Flag Shirts 'Not a Left or Right' Issue

The co-captains of a country line dance team that was booted from a performance because of their American flag-themed shirts told Newsmax on Friday they plan to keep performing despite the incident.

Lindsay Stamp and Dannika Cody, who are also the founders of the Borderline Dance team, told "National Report" they were told they weren't welcomed at the Emerald City Hoedown in Seattle because of the shirts.

They said the team was asked by the Rain County Dance Association, which describes itself as an LGBTQ+ nonprofit social dance organization, to change their shirts because the flag theme was making some attendees feel "triggered and unsafe."

"It was emotional for a lot of us," Cody said. "Most of our girls were in tears. My husband is active duty military. It's very difficult for me. My brother's life was forever changed in the Gulf War. So, it brought me to tears as well because, man, our team was just there to dance.

‘That dance floor is for everybody. When we hit that dance floor, nothing else matters. All of our cares, our concerns, they're out the door and we would happily share that dance floor with anybody. To be met with that kind of discrimination was very difficult for us considering we just wanted to dance and have a good time with everybody at the convention."

Stamp echoed Cody's sentiments.

"We were there to dance. Wearing the colors is important for our team," she said. "We are a military-supporting team. We love our veterans. We love our first responders. We love that we live in a country where everybody can have their own opinion and their right to express that. We're a diverse team. We're made up of women from all walks of life. For us, this is not a left or right issue]. This is a right or wrong [issue] and it was wrong."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com