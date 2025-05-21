Sen. Sullivan to Newsmax: Golden Dome Defense System Is a 'Great Vision'

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told Newsmax that President Donald Trump has a "great vision" in the form of the proposed Golden Dome defense system.

Sullivan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that it is a valuable security component for America. "Look, it's a great vision of President Trump. And by the way, it's continued leadership by President Trump."

Sullivan said this plan extends Trump's work to keep America safe. "He was working on big missile defense during his first term. Of course, [former President] Joe Biden didn't do anything in this area."

The Alaska Republican said technology has advanced since Trump's first term to the point that the new plan could come together quickly. "And now during the second term, President Trump has laid out this vision of a Golden Dome that can protect all of America through layered defenses, starting, of course, with Alaska, our ground-based missile interceptors that are based there already, our radar systems based throughout our state, including the Aleutian Islands."

Then said Sullivan, with the addition of space-based detection and interception systems, and new software to control it all, the vision of safety for the U.S. could not be stronger.

He said, of course, the Chinese and Russians are unhappy about the plan. Sullivan said the primary reason they are complaining is that they can't match it.

"This is going to make Americans safer," said Sullivan. "And when you have the ability to do that, and the president's focused on it, I think that's what a smart commander in chief does."

Initial funding for the program is included in the current "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" currently being debated in Congress.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com