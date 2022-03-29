Sen. Dan Sullivan to Newsmax: Increase Defense Budget, Don't Cut It

President Joe Biden's proposed budget raises defense spending by only 4.5%, but with inflation nearing 8%, it is actually a cut, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told Newsmax.

"It's not enough. Not at all," Sullivan said Tuesday on "Spicer & Co." "This is what he did with his last budget: He proposed cuts to our defense spending and cuts to Homeland Security."

In fact, Sullivan said, those were the only two agencies cut.

"And it looks like he's doing it again," he said.

That's not a good idea, Sullivan said, in a "new era of authoritarian aggression, led by the dictators in China, Xi Jinping, and [Russia's] Vladimir Putin."

The two are increasingly working together, taking aggressive action against their democratic neighbors, whether in Taiwan or Ukraine, he said. "And what we need is a lethal, strong military."

Democrats typically cut defense spending when they are in power, he said.

"Second term of the Obama administration, 25% cuts to the Department of Defense," Sullivan said. "They're doing it again."

