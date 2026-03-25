Sen. Sullivan to Newsmax: Alaska Ready to Develop Its Oil, Gas

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told Newsmax Wednesday that amid rising gas prices from the war in Iran, Alaska has plenty of oil and gas.

"We have a ton of oil and a ton of gas, and we are ready to develop it," Sullivan said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "We have been developing it, and we are ready to not only share it with Americans, but with our allies, particularly in Asia."

Sullivan said an area in the western part of the state, roughly the size of Indiana, was set aside for oil and gas development.

"But when the Democrats were in power, when [former President Joe] Biden was in power, he made a point of trying to shut that down, which of course hurt Alaska, hurt my constituents, but hurt America," he said.

"And that's a big difference between where the Democrats and Republicans are. We want to produce American energy, have American energy dominance for our citizens, Americans, but for our allies as well," Sullivan continued.

"And the Democrats are all about shutting down American energy, particularly in Alaska, whether it's Biden or majority leader or Minority Leader [Chuck] Schumer."

Sullivan said the turmoil in the Middle East shows how important it is to have American energy dominance.

"It makes it more imperative than ever that we have energy independence for America," he said.

Sullivan noted Alaska was the first place to export liquefied natural gas.

"We started exporting LNG from our Cook Inlet oil and gas basin to Japan in the late 1960s," Sullivan said. "For 50 years, we never miss one cargo shipment from Alaska to Japan."

Alaska's current project would take gas from the North Slope and provide it to Alaskans; the military; and to America's allies in Asia, like Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand.

"There's never been a more opportune moment to finalize the building of this huge LNG project. The president and his Cabinet have made this a top priority, and we've never made more progress," Sullivan said.

"We are seeing the need for everybody — our allies in particular in Asia — to diversify away from Middle East LNG to Alaska LNG," he continued.

"The moment is now. It's exciting. It'll be great for America. It'll be great for our Asian allies."

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