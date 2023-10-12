Dan Senor to Newsmax: Hamas, Palestinians 'Pawns of Iran'

Hamas and the Palestinians are "pawns of broader forces" who don't care if they are eliminated while they achieve the goal of ridding the map of the Jewish people, Dan Senor, who served as a foreign policy adviser to former President George W. Bush, tells Newsmax.

"They're pawns of Iran, who has no territorial grievance with Israel," Senor told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday. "They just want to wipe the Jews off the map, and they don't care if Hamas gets wiped out. They don't care if the Palestinians get wiped out. They're pawns in the war, Iran's war against Israel, and that is an unbelievable tragedy."

Senor, the author of "The Genius of Israel" and an expert on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, further commented on the news that Israel has called up 300,000 reservists and said the objective of the Israeli military's response is clear.

"One is to remove Hamas as a governing authority in the Gaza Strip," said Senor. "Israel has had a relationship of coexistence with Gaza over the last couple of decades, which clearly did not work, so they've got to remove Hamas from any kind of political control over Gaza and to remove the military and weapons of military and terrorism from Gaza so Hamas cannot launch offensive capabilities against Israel."

Meanwhile, Senor said he believes some of the Hamas fighters have scattered, but "if some are still there, they need to be eliminated, destroyed."

"This is the worst attack on Israel's soil in its history," he said. "This is a combination of unconventional terrorism in the contest of an actual war, not a one-off blowing up of a restaurant. I think some are still there fighting. I think some have scattered, but it doesn't matter. Not that that is any less horrific, but this is the systematic Jew hunting in southern Israel. It's like the equivalent proportionately of ten 9/11s, given the relative size of Israel's population."

That means the goal of wiping out Hamas is "going to be hard to do, and it's going to be ugly," said Senor. "We're going to see a lot of ugly images in the weeks ahead, both on the Israeli side and the Gaza side, but Israel believes it has no other choice … this is not a problem that is ever going to end if they don't get rid of this cancer."

Fighting in Gaza, meanwhile, is comparable to fighting a war in Manhattan, considering the population density.

"It's literally the most population-dense area in the world, Gaza, with 2 million people clustered into this tiny place," said Senor. "There's a reason why Israel hasn't really fired a serious ground operation in Gaza since 2003, [with] Operation Protective Edge and since then, Israel has never really done it since."

Israel fights from the air and sometimes sends in special forces, but doesn't go door-to-door in urban combat in Gaza because it is too dangerous, Senor added.

It will also be difficult for Israel to find the estimated 150 hostages being held by Hamas, said Senor.

"Hamas's strategy here is they know how much Israelis value human life," he noted. "Israel in the past has traded 1,100-plus Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails to get back one Israeli soldier … it's an impossible situation, and yet Israel has no choice."

