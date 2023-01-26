Dan Schneider to Newsmax: Soros Wields Financial Sway Over Prominent Media Members

Billionaire Democratic donor George Soros not only spends millions of dollars to influence elections and promote liberal causes, but his money also has ties to major media figures in the United States, according to a series of studies by the Media Research Center.

Dan Schneider, vice president of MRC Free Speech America, told Newsmax on Thursday that NBC's Lester Holt, CNN's Christiane Amanpour, NPR President and CEO John Lansing and The Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee are among 54 prominent media figures the research found who have ties to organizations that Soros funds.

"These are people who are influenced by George Soros and that George Soros rewards with junkets and with special funding," Schneider told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "When he does that, he's incentivizing the rest of the media and other reporters to follow suit.

"They know if they sound just as radical as The Washington Post, and NPR, and Christiane Amanpour, then they too can get on the gravy train of George Soros funding stream."

The research uncovered "253 journalism and activist media groups across the world financed to the tune of $131 million between 2016 and 2020 by Soros' enormous network of philanthropic organizations, which allows him to leave an unparalleled footprint on global media." It said such influence insulates Soros from being investigated by most journalists.

"You can go through these people one by one, and you can see they have un-American beliefs and they report on things that are half-truths or mistruths about America," Schneider said. "People like Christiane Amanpour, who is well-known for her antisemitism, her attacks against Israel, America's No. 1 ally in the Middle East."

Schneider also weighed in on AT&T-owned DirecTV dropping Newsmax from its programming. He said "it is part of a strategic plan" to reduce the amount of conservative voices available to American consumers.

"This is exactly what AT&T and DirecTV are doing," Schneider said. "DirecTV is actually hurting financially. That's one of the excuses for why they are unwilling to continue to having Newsmax on their programming.

"Guess what? Their business model is failing because they only have liberal groups on their programming. If they would have more conservative groups on their programming, they would be making more money. They are not motivated to maximize profits for their shareholders. They have a political agenda."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: IWantNewsmax.com.