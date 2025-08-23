Dan Rice to Newsmax: War in Ukraine Will Not End Soon

The war in Ukraine "will not end soon," Dan Rice, a former special adviser to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and president of American University Kyiv, told Newsmax Saturday.

The summit in Alaska earlier in the month between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended without any concrete pathway to peace. Trump is now openly frustrated that Putin is not open to any in-person discussions that do concede Russian territorial gains.

"I think Putin wants war. He continues to attack Ukraine at every major summit on the evening of it. That's clearly under his directive," Rice said on "The Count."

"He's attacking with 500, 600 ballistic missiles. You know, these are all attacking civilian targets. That's a big difference ... Ukraine attacks military targets and energy targets within Russia. Russia only attacks civilian targets. I do not believe Putin wants peace."

Rice said that if Ukraine were provided with the proper munitions, they could disable Russia's energy infrastructure, which is the key to their economy.

"But this war will not end soon because Putin does not want it to. We need to hit him hard economically. Bigger sanctions, secondary sanctions to everybody taking the Russian oil," he said.

"And we need to support domestically produced missiles like the Flamingo, which is a long-range cruise missile made in Ukraine. That's going to start hitting Russian targets quickly.

"Ukraine has hit 13% of the refineries in Russia in one month. At that rate, all the refineries in Russia will be gone within six months. So we are seeing the destruction of the energy infrastructure within Russia. That's what we need to end this war," Rice said.

