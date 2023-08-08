Texas Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: Biden Has 'Cold Heart' About Border Crisis

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden is coldhearted because he doesn't seem to care about the crisis at the U.S. southern border.

Texas is on the front lines of the border crisis, taking matters into its own hands in dealing with the rapid rise of illegal immigrants crossing over from Mexico. It has bused asylum seekers and other migrants to Democrat-run sanctuary cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

The state has used thousands of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guard members to arrest illegal immigrants on state trespassing charges. It has also installed miles of razor wire and other obstacles along the Rio Grande River, including a floating buoy barrier in the middle of the river in Eagle Pass, a crossing hot spot. But the Biden administration has recently filed a lawsuit against Texas to remove the barriers.

"They're not listening. They don't care," Patrick told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" about the Biden administration. "We had great communication with Donald Trump when he was president — myself and [Gov. Greg Abbott], and all of our law enforcement. We had an open line to the White House, and they really responded.

"[Biden] has a cold heart. He doesn't care that children and women are being sex trafficked significantly across this border. He doesn't care. He doesn't care that people are drowning in a river."

Patrick said the buoy barriers have led to a decrease in the number of drownings in the Rio Grande because fewer people are attempting to cross that route.

"We want to send a message: Don't get in the river if you don't know how to swim, [or] even if you can [swim]," Patrick said. "The current can take you under. Does the president care about that? No, he says, 'Come on in. It doesn't matter if you can't swim. It doesn't matter if the current is bad. It doesn't matter. Just come on into America.'"

Patrick said there is only one way for the border crisis to be properly addressed.

"This doesn't end until a new president, a new Republican, gets in the White House and takes control of the border," he said. "We can shut it down. Turn it over to Texas, by the way. We don't mind them suing us. Let's go to the Supreme Court. Let's duke it out in the Supreme Court.

"We're just trying to defend Texas and America and stop this nonsense," Patrick added. "To Americans who are dying of drugs and criminals are crossing the border and people are being sex trafficked ... horrendous, this new age of slavery. It's a humanitarian crisis for those coming here. This was not the way America was designed to be protecting our border."

