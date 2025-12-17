Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Trump, Vance Visits Signal High Stakes in Pa.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that recent appearances in Pennsylvania by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance underscore how intensely Republicans are targeting battleground House districts in the state heading into the 2026 midterms.

In an interview with "Wake Up America," Meuser pointed to back-to-back, high-profile visits focused on the Lehigh Valley and nearby regions, calling attention to the political importance of areas such as Allentown, Monroe County, and the Poconos.

He praised Vance's event as a disciplined pitch centered on costs and economic growth.

"JD, first off, was so rational, so practical," Meuser said, adding that Vance "answered the questions in such a commonsense way."

Meuser said the message was aimed at voters worried about day-to-day expenses and said Republicans intend to sharpen that focus as campaigning intensifies next year.

Meuser said the Republican agenda, as he framed it, is built around "manufacturing," "growth," "affordability," and "jobs," and he described it as a plan that is already in motion and will be "heavily executed" going into 2026.

He also contrasted the Trump administration's record with the prior administration, claiming "we've had less than 3%, 2.6 or so inflation" under Trump and "over 20% under [former President Joe] Biden."

"They gave us the affordability crisis. We're fixing it," said Meuser.

Asked what the attention on northeastern Pennsylvania says about Republican strategy, Meuser emphasized the importance of defending newly won House seats and keeping the GOP majority.

He cited two freshman Republicans as central to that effort: Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa., in the Lehigh Valley area, and Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., in a neighboring district.

Meuser said the party will be "working really hard to keep the House," arguing that if Democrats win control, "the first thing they're going to do is try to impeach the president, President Trump."

Meuser also said the administration is gaining momentum on issues Republicans believe can resonate in Pennsylvania, including energy and border security.

"Look at energy prices, look at the border," he said, while acknowledging results may not come "as fast as all of us would like."

During the same interview, Meuser addressed nuclear energy and the Three Mile Island site, saying the administration is backing a restart of Unit 1 through what he described as a loan, not "a gift" or "a grant."

Meuser said the effort is tied to a broader push for "energy dominance," and he framed nuclear power as a carbon-free energy option that can support both industrial demand and households.

The Pennsylvania stops by Trump and Vance come as Republicans try to keep voters focused on cost-of-living concerns while defending seats that could decide control of Congress in 2026.

