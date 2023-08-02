Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Trump Indictment 'Unbelievable'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said "it's unbelievable that this is happening in the United States" a day after the Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Meuser, appearing Wednesday on Newsmax's "National Report," said that "Trump goes up in polls, another frivolous indictment. [President Joe] Biden's evidence mounts in his family's scandals, Trump gets indicted."

"The American people have to understand something," Meuser said. "We have an extremely corrupt administration in this Biden crime family. ... They are doing nothing more than trying to stop their [political] opponent and they are doing it in broad daylight."

Meuser thanked Newsmax for talking about the serious allegations of corruption against President Joe Biden and his family.

"Outside of you and a couple of other news networks, it is being completely ignored, and all they are doing is carrying the water for the Biden administration," Meuser said.

Asked how the multiple trials against Trump will affect his ability to campaign, Meuser insisted it will inspire everyone who wants to see the former president return to the White House.

"Trump is highly invigorated, because he knows this is not about him, it is about the American people," Meuser said.

Meuser said there is a "complete double standard" in administering justice, adding that "when you have a double standard in justice, you have no justice."

