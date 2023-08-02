×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan meuser | trump | indictment

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Trump Indictment 'Unbelievable'

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 01:11 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said "it's unbelievable that this is happening in the United States" a day after the Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Meuser, appearing Wednesday on Newsmax's "National Report," said that "Trump goes up in polls, another frivolous indictment. [President Joe] Biden's evidence mounts in his family's scandals, Trump gets indicted."

"The American people have to understand something," Meuser said. "We have an extremely corrupt administration in this Biden crime family. ... They are doing nothing more than trying to stop their [political] opponent and they are doing it in broad daylight."

Meuser thanked Newsmax for talking about the serious allegations of corruption against President Joe Biden and his family.

"Outside of you and a couple of other news networks, it is being completely ignored, and all they are doing is carrying the water for the Biden administration," Meuser said.

Asked how the multiple trials against Trump will affect his ability to campaign, Meuser insisted it will inspire everyone who wants to see the former president return to the White House.

"Trump is highly invigorated, because he knows this is not about him, it is about the American people," Meuser said.

Meuser said there is a "complete double standard" in administering justice, adding that "when you have a double standard in justice, you have no justice."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said "it's unbelievable that this is happening in the United States" a day after the Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
dan meuser, trump, indictment
277
2023-11-02
Wednesday, 02 August 2023 01:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved