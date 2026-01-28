Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Trump Accounts a Great Idea for Kids

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Trump Accounts are "a great idea," framing the $1,000-per-newborn investment accounts as a way to expand market participation and build long-term ownership for young Americans.

On "Newsline," Meuser said the new, tax-advantaged accounts for children younger than 18 are designed to help families save for their children's financial future. They allow contributions from various sources and are intended to grow through investments until the child turns 18, at which point they can be accessed.

Meuser said he was immediately sold on the novel concept, telling viewers, "I thought it was a great idea."

He added that he told President Donald Trump it was "just really out-of-the-box thinking."

The lawmaker framed the accounts as a way to bring more households into investing, arguing that "young people and families — the 25% to 35% that don't participate in the markets — now have a piece and ownership in the American economy."

Meuser also stressed the potential growth for the accounts, saying, "and this is going to grow by the time they're 18," and describing how account balances could rise "with some additional contributions, upwards of $50,000 to $100,000."

That early start, he suggested, could help young people reach adulthood with meaningful assets already working for them.

"It's just such a great idea," Meuser reiterated, calling the initiative something he sees as broadly beneficial to families who might otherwise never invest.

He also highlighted what he described as major outside support, saying Trump "is bringing in these other very wealthy people," and pointed specifically to Michael and Susan Dell, who have pledged $6.25 billion to help seed the new government accounts.

Meuser further suggested that the program is already creating a ripple effect beyond Washington, mentioning "what they're doing in Connecticut," and saying "other businesses are catching on" as sponsorship interest grows.

According to the president, private individuals in all 50 states have committed to making further contributions, including hedge fund founder Ray Dalio, who pledged to fund accounts for children in Connecticut.

For Meuser, the combination of a new savings vehicle and visible private backing reinforces his belief that the accounts could have a transformative effect.

He described the initiative as "just so positive," adding that "it's so meaningful to so many."

