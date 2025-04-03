Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Trump Is Bringing a Correction in Trade

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced his much-anticipated reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries designed to reset global trade and return manufacturing to the United States. While many financial experts have reacted with skepticism, Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Thursday that the tariffs were necessary as the world markets "needed a reckoning. We needed a correction, and President Trump is bringing it."

He spoke about unfair trade.

"Look, we've been treated unfairly. Free trade has become synonymous with unfair trade. And President Trump is creating a fair playing field, a more level playing field when it comes to trade levels, the so-called tariff levels. The United States is already a very expensive place to do business, right? Our healthcare costs are higher, our taxes, our regulations, we're a litigious society, so all these things factor in and then we give advantages to overseas manufacturers to sell into our country," Meuser said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report."

The representative from Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District clarified that Trump's economic plan will feed off itself but it all starts with the tariffs to bring manufacturing home.

"The more 'made in the USA', the more supply we create, that will match demand, which will bring down inflation, which will allow interest rates to come down, which will allow more housing to take place, more car purchases, more CapEx investment. And what President Trump's talking about is a golden era in manufacturing. That that's the plan," Meuser added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com