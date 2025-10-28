Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Sick of Democrats' Shutdown 'Lie'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he believes Democrats are lying about the government shutdown.

"It's just really hard to understand where the Democrats are coming from at this point," Meuser said on "Newsline." "You're hearing from the Democrat rank and file, one of them actually said today, 'I'm tired of hearing that my Democrat Party lie. I'm not going to lie for them anymore.'

"Now, that hasn't made it into the mainstream yet, but it's commentary like that. That was a House member."

He added bluntly, "They are going off the left cliff and then some."

Meuser placed the blame on Senate Democrats, saying the impasse amounts to "a Schumer shutdown," referring to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Meuser said the Senate's refusal to back the House-passed continuing resolution is a political maneuver rather than serious governance.

The House passed its stopgap funding bill on Sept. 19, keeping the government open through Nov. 21. But the Senate has failed to reach the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

After another failed vote Tuesday — the 13th since the House measure passed — the shutdown is set to stretch into its 29th day on Wednesday.

"This is getting very, very serious," he said. "All they're doing is spreading falsehoods.

"I mean, clearly it's a Schumer personal political problem that he's trying to solve. And from [House Minority Leader Hakeem] Jeffries' standpoint and others, they're just trying to get in the way of the of the Trump agenda.

"And it's not just the Trump agenda. It's the Republican agenda bringing common sense to our economy, common sense to regulations, trying to reduce some spending, grow the economy, bring world peace, and bring common sense to our society."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com