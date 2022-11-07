×
Tags: dan meuser | russia | ukraine | nuclear strikes | war | u.s. | joe biden

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'Good News' US in 'Back Channel' Talks With Russia

dan meuser speaks into a microphone
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 10:19 AM EST

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Monday called it "good news" that the United States was reportedly engaged in "back channel" talks with Russia to ensure there'll be no nuclear strikes in its war with Ukraine.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Meuser praised the Wall Street Journal report Sunday that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk the war will escalate into a nuclear conflict.

"That is good news, actually," Meuser said. "They should be doing that."

Meuser said his concern is the United States maintains a "position of strength."

"I always have concerns, however — as I am on the [House] Foreign Affairs Committee, and I've been privy to classified and unclassified meetings, many of them — whether or not this administration positions itself from a position of strength, as opposed to weakness that, frankly, we've seen from them and the State Department," he said

The reported talks "should be taking place in that manner," he said, adding: "The so-called back channels do need to exist."

But Meuser criticized President Joe Biden for previously engaging in "pretty loose talk related to nuclear war and nukes."

He said the back channel talks need "to settle" the nuclear threat possibility in Russia's President Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.

"We'll probably be doing it as much for Biden's misspeaks as we are about Putin's rhetoric," Meuser said.

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Monday called it "good news" that the United States was reportedly engaged in "back channel" talks with Russia to ensure there'll be no nuclear strikes in its war with Ukraine.
dan meuser, russia, ukraine, nuclear strikes, war, u.s., joe biden
Monday, 07 November 2022 10:19 AM
