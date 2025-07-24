Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Klain Testifying on Biden, Doesn't Want to Lie

Ron Klain, former White House chief of staff, was answering questions during a closed-door hearing Thursday regarding former President Joe Biden's capacities while in office, rather than pleading the Fifth Amendment, because he "wants a career moving forward," Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Ron Klain doesn't want to go down as a liar," the Pennsylvania Republican told "Newsline." "The other two deputy chiefs did not want to lie under oath."

Klain, who was Biden's chief until 2023, spoke with House Oversight Committee staff, who are speaking with key Biden figures as part of Chair James Comer's investigation into whether the White House was covering signs of decline in the former president.

Meuser told Newsmax that the "cover-up" of Biden's issues marked a "terrible situation."

"We have a situation where signatures were performed, authorizations were made under someone who didn't have his faculties," he said. "There are some constitutional issues. We will uncover it. Obviously, it sounds like Ron Klain is helping that out, as he should as an American. He's under oath. He's now required to inform us as to what the debilitation was."

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told reporters that Klain had "answered every question" that Republicans asked.

"I found Mr. Klain to be very credible," he also said. "He answered every single question. He was fully cooperative. There are times when he was asked about personal conversations he had with the president, and he was forthcoming."

Meanwhile, moving on to the Jeffrey Epstein situation, Comer has said there will be a congressional interview of Epstein's former partner and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Meuser said that whatever she says will need to be both credible and verifiable.

President Donald Trump has called for getting the information out about Epstein, said Meuser. However, that doesn't mean making matters worse for certain people, whether they were victims or at a "party or an event that this creep Epstein was attending," he added.

Democrats, said Meuser, think they're "calling a bluff" on Epstein, when it is really Trump who is doing that.

"Let's get the information out," he added. "The American people want it. President Trump has said from the very beginning, credible, verifiable [information]."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com