Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Pennsylvania Counties Shift Red

Pennsylvania, which will be instrumental in picking the next president, is seeing a shift in many counties from blue to red, Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Republican, who spoke Wednesday at a rally held by GOP vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance in Williamsport, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "the results of this election are going to determine the direction of this country."

He noted that in Luzerne County, where he lives, the Republicans' numbers climbed from being at "negative 20,000 Republicans" to being up over 1,000, meaning a "21,000 vote swing in general."

And statewide, Republicans are up almost 420,000, "so we're very happy about that," Meuser said.

Further, there are "many metrics on our side," he said, as the race is not just about voters being remorseful over Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden's administration, but also enthusiasm for former President Donald Trump," he added.

"They have a terrible record, and here we have Kamala saying how I can't think of a thing different I would do, and she can't because she doesn't think much, frankly," said Meuser. "And secondly, she doesn't have any new ideas except price controls and silly things like that."

Harris also has an "ideology" where Biden had more of a middle-of-the-road approach.

"That's why Pennsylvania liked him for decades," he said. "But he turned into an extreme liberal. Kamala is a radical ideologue … she is going to be spending if she, God forbid, gets in, spending on go green, or else taxes [which are a] tax on the corporations. She's going to kill American manufacturing."

But Americans must understand that you "get what you vote for," said Meuser, including on open borders and "outrageous spending."

"This is serious stuff," he said. "That's what's on the ballot."

Meanwhile, the polls remain tight between Harris and Trump, but it's important for Republicans to keep registering voters and getting people to send in their ballots, said Meuser.

"Early voting is happening right now," he said. "I've already voted in person, and it was a good experience. So we're pushing that you might as well vote early. Let's bank your vote."

Meuser said that the more that voters know Harris "the less they like her, the less they trust her."

Trump, meanwhile, "delivers for all Americans," said Meuser. "He knows what he's talking about, and he knows how to execute his plans. He knows how to get things done and get results."

