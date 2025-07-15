Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Investors Put Billions Into Energy, AI

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday the focus on energy development and artificial intelligence programming in Pennsylvania shows the importance of the "competitive race."

On "Newsline," Meuser said that the Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University highlights America's emerging position in two critically important areas for economic growth.

"This is a competitive race taking place. China would like to dominate," he said.

He predicts that with the economic strategies of President Donald Trump and policies to allow growth in energy expansion, the U.S. will lead the way.

"It's so important that we create the environment for this investment. And that's what's taking place today out at Carnegie Mellon and in Pittsburgh."

On Tuesday. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., announced $90 billion in combined energy and AI initiatives at the event, the largest private investment in the state's history.

Meuser said the long-term economic and jobs potential of the energy and AI development that will happen in his state will spread nationwide. "It'll have great benefits for the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania and certainly our country."

He said the event and huge investments mark a turning point for America.

"This is a new industrial revolution taking place. And it fits right in with President Trump's plan for a golden era of manufacturing in a modern way," he said.

Just three days after his second inauguration, Trump issued an executive order designed to "sustain and enhance America's global AI dominance." He traveled to the Pennsylvania summit on Tuesday to welcome the business leaders investing in the effort.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com