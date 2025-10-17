Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'No Kings' Rally Anti-American Protest

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., in an interview with Newsmax on Friday criticized the upcoming "No Kings" rally, calling it an "anti-American protest" that reflects what he sees as Democrat leaders prioritizing politics over governing.

The "No Kings" movement began as a national protest against what participants viewed as rising authoritarianism. Its first major event took place on June 14, 2025, coinciding with a military parade and celebrations of the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.

Organizers claimed participation of up to 6 million people across more than 2,000 locations.

Progressive groups such as Indivisible and other coalitions describe the rallies as peaceful demonstrations in defense of democracy and civil liberties, while Republican leaders such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., have criticized the demonstrations as "hate America events."

Meuser said on "Wake Up America" that the demonstrations, expected to draw large crowds across the country on Oct. 18, are being used to distract from serious policy discussions while deepening national divisions during the government shutdown.

Meuser defended his party's stance in the ongoing shutdown and accused Democrats of linking government funding to unrelated demands such as expanding healthcare for undocumented immigrants and increasing federal spending.

He condemned their rejection of a "clean" funding bill and a separate proposal to pay U.S. military personnel, calling the decisions "irrational" and harmful to national morale.

According to Meuser, the "No Kings" rallies are another example of Democrats engaging in political theater. He claimed that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., are promoting the movement to strengthen their own political positions.

Meuser argued that the protests are not genuine grassroots events but rather tactics designed to obstruct President Donald Trump's policy agenda.

Meuser also highlighted Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., as a rare Democrat dissenter who supports border security and opposes the shutdown. Meuser said Fetterman has been marginalized within his party because of his moderate views.

He echoed remarks from Johnson, who has accused Democrats of "holding the American people hostage" through political gamesmanship.

Despite the ongoing shutdown, Meuser said he remains optimistic about the Trump administration's progress on the economy, foreign policy, and healthcare reform. He added that continued success on those fronts might eventually pressure Democrats to negotiate.

Meuser urged Democrat leaders to abandon "protest politics" and focus on reopening the government and addressing key issues.

