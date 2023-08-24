Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Haley 'Wrong' on GOP Spending

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that 2024 GOP presidential candidate and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was "wrong" to partly blame Congressional Republicans and former President Donald Trump for the nation's economic woes due to government spending.

"She was incorrect. She doesn't know her numbers," Meuser said during "Wake Up America" on Thursday. "She seems to know international and foreign affairs well, and she's never been in Congress, and if she was, maybe she would have known better because that part really annoyed me. "She simply didn't understand the budgetary approach."

During the Republican National Committee 2024 primary debate Wednesday night, Haley said that Republicans, including fellow candidates former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump were at least partly to blame for adding trillions to the nation's debt in recent years.

"The truth is that [President Joe] Biden didn't do this to us," Haley said during the debate. "Our Republicans did this to us, too. When they passed that $2.2 trillion COVID stimulus bill."

She said Republicans and Trump added $8 trillion to the nation's debt during their time in office.

"You have Ron DeSantis, you have Tim Scott, you've got Mike Pence, they all voted to raise the debt, and Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt," she said. "Our kids are never going to forgive us for this."

Meuser said that Haley was wrong about the amount and that it was a total of $6 trillion during Trump's term, with $4 trillion going to COVID relief.

"There's no question a lot of spending took place," Meuser said. "$4 trillion of it was very bipartisan, of course, and it was related to COVID relief when, rightfully or wrongfully, the economy was shut down."

He said Haley's criticism of earmarks was also wrong because they do not add to the deficit but come from transportation funds to be used in the Congressional districts.

He said that he thought Pence did well in the debate and highlighted the accomplishments made during his time as vice president under Trump, but that showed what a great job Trump did as president.

"I think Mike Pence did a fabulous job. I really did. I mean, I think so highly of him," he said. "But when he speaks about the Trump-Pence agenda and accomplishments, that just reminds people of how great that administration was, the accomplishments that occurred, and frankly, that President Trump should be our next president."

