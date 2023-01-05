Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: McCarthy Foes Keep Moving Goal Posts

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that opponents of Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker keep moving the goal posts in negotiations and are concentrating too much on gaining special privileges.

"We have guaranteed and committed to some real conservative principles and provisions and plans on a conference-wide basis," Meuser, who supports McCarthy for speaker, told "American Agenda" before casting his vote on the ninth ballot. "That strengthened us up until three days ago.

"But for the last three days, the goal posts seem to be moving. And, frankly, some of the demands are very much about special privilege. And when they're starting to ask for special privilege, I don't see how you keep that in the negotiations and on the table; and I don't find that to be appropriate."

McCarthy is being compared to previous moderate Republican House speakers such as John Boehner and Paul Ryan.

"I wasn't there then, so I can't speak to that, but we've got a commitment to do things differently," said Meuser, who is set to begin his second term. "And we're going be able to hold him to it. So I'm not sure what their problem is at this point."

Meuser said there is a plan in place to unite the party and make the country stronger and better, and McCarthy's opponents need to realize it.

"It's time to check your ego at the door, as we used to say in the business world, and get the job done," said Meuser, who built a multimillion-dollar home medical equipment business with his brother, Scott, in Pennsylvania. "You know, I'm from the business world. We were about win-wins — not conquer and defeat, win-wins. And that's what's being worked right here.

"It's been said before democracy can be messy. This is pretty messy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!