Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Letter Opposing McCarthy 'Nonsense'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Monday that a letter sent by a group of House Republicans expressing opposition to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., becoming the next speaker is based on "nonsense."

Meuser said on "National Report" that he's "absolutely with Kevin McCarthy for a lot of reasons. He's got a plan, a plan we've all been working on for the last two years that we all ran on. McCarthy has a winning track record; we won seats two years ago, we won seats in this past election, we now have the majority" in the House of Representatives. "The American people have spoken."

Meuser added: "We had a conference vote, Kevin McCarthy got 86% of the Republicans in the conference support … that's a landslide by any measurement."

Meuser said he "was very much in favor of those who were blocking or not supporting Kevin McCarthy initially, sitting down, negotiating, I thought that was making us better. Purer, more conservative, more precise, more together, more united.

"That seemed to be the case up until 23 days ago, yet no matter what negotiations took place in good faith by McCarthy and many of us, they just recently sent a letter [saying] 'Oh, it's too late.' That's nonsense, OK? This seems to be a little bit more personal and … more of a personal power play than about executing our agreed upon agenda."



