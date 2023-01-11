Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Panel Answers Call for Accountability

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday the creation of a House select subcommittee to investigate the weaponization of federal intelligence agencies against Americans is crucial because Americans are demanding accountability after revelations that the FBI and Biden administration worked with Big Tech to censor speech.

The House on Tuesday passed in a 221-211 vote along party lines a resolution creating the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

"People are demanding accountability," Meuser said on "American Agenda." "My constituents are demanding accountability from their government. There have been many occurrences that have caused people to lose trust in the government."

Meuser mentioned the disclosure of how the FBI influenced Twitter to suppress a story regarding Hunter Biden's laptop. Meuser also called the Democrat-controlled select committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, a "kangaroo court" for focusing too much on former President Donald Trump and wants to find out why there was not adequate security that day.

"The people want some honesty and I'm committed to helping to deliver that," Meuser said.

Also on Tuesday, the House passed, by a 365-65 vote, a resolution to create a select committee to analyze the strategic competition posed to the U.S. by the Chinese Communist Party. Meuser said the committee's focus is a "serious issue" because of China's "egregious" actions in recent years, such as its involvement in the fentanyl trade and shipping the illegal synthetic opioid to Mexico and Central America, leading to the deaths of thousands of Americans a year.

"There are also other things, such as supply-side issues," Meuser said. "Are we in jeopardy of running into, should there be further conflict or trade issues with China, a loss of pharmaceutical ingredients or other essential items? Of course, there is intellectual property theft [by China].

"So, we're going to look into the areas that are of interest in United States and also call out the CCP on where they are deliberately and, in some cases, illegally damaging the United States."