Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Gaslighting Americans on Border

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday it's shameful for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats to blame Republicans for the immigration surge just because they opposed a Senate bill that tied border security to aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

"It's gaslighting," Meuser told "American Agenda." It's total hypocrisy, Fortunately, the American people aren't buying it because they saw over the last three years, three years-plus [that] over almost 10 million illegals have entered our country, cities are just being overwhelmed from New York to Chicago to you name it.

"They've created a very destructive situation that is costing lives, that is costing an unbelievable amount of taxpayer dollars, and then they think they can turn around and say, 'Oh, it's the Republicans' fault.' It's President Trump's fault. It's a joke. It's shameless and the best thing that we can do is vote Joe Biden out of office."

Meuser voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, a move he said sends a message that the border situation is the result of Biden and his policies.

"It's important to America that we in Congress show how seriously we're taking this situation," Meuser said. "We passed H.R.2 [Secure the Border Act], which was a bill that would have secured the border, period. The White House response was to completely ignore it, as well as the [New York Democrat Sen. Chuck] Schumer-run Senate, and then they come back with a bill that had absolutely no teeth to it … where the funding was [going to] processing more and relocating more into our country illegally.

"Then they turn on us because we were against that and blame it on the Republicans. This administration is about passing the buck. ... All they do is pass the buck so we couldn't allow Secretary Mayorkas to lie to my face, to lie to Congress, to deliberately not enforce congressional laws, and there are several not being enforced, and creating a disaster, a catastrophe for our country."

