Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Expect a 'Major Red Wave' in Midterms

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., predicted a "major red wave" for Republicans on Tuesday in elections around the country.

In an interview Monday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Meuser pointed out "there's a lot on the ballot here."

"After a marathon of a campaign season here in Pennsylvania, and in many states and across the country, you know we really have a 'we the people' versus 'we the government' situation here," he said.

According to Meuser, the economy and energy policy are at least two of the key issues at stake, calling the Biden administration "gas backwards as we call it in Pennsylvania."

"The border, drugs, crime — this is all on the ballot," he said, "Democrats have created these problems. Now they're asking 'we the people' to vote for them after they've created all these problems… I think we're going to have a major red wave."

Meuser called it "gaslighting" for President Joe Biden to assert that Democracy is on the ballot.

"It's fear mongering. It's pointing blame," he said, adding that Republicans are "focused on issues."

Democrats, he charged, are "undermining democracy."

"They have the nerve to say things like Republicans … are going to go after social security. No, we're not. We're going to save social security," he declared.

"They have a plan to spend and to make people's lives more miserable than they've done over the last 18 months."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!