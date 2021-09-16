Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Court-Martial Milley If Reports 'Close to True'

If any of the reports concerning Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley's actions at the end of former President Donald Trump's term in office are "close to true," then the four-star general "should certainly be court-martialed," Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax Thursday.

"I think members of Congress representing the people, and the people, are going to demand a full understanding of what took place here," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

According to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's book, "Peril," Milley reportedly spoke with Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army in October and in January to allay Beijing's concerns that Trump could order an attack.

President Joe Biden has come to Milley's defense, and in a written statement, Milley's spokesman, Col. Dave Butler, said the general acted within his authority as the most senior uniformed adviser to the president and the secretary of defense.

"There was no pending confrontation," Meuser insisted. "This was Milley taking things into his own hands and reaching out ... here you have Millie once again, breaking the trust of the people. Here we go through an unbelievably mismanaged mess created in Afghanistan and now we come to find that he's willing to give a heads up to our main adversary in the world, based upon a hunch or a feeling that he has."

Meuser also discussed the high number of refugees that have been brought into the United States after the "unmitigated disaster" in Afghanistan and complained that the Biden administration is "casting blame like a child in second grade on everyone but themselves and the Taliban" rather than taking accountability.

He pointed out that Secretary of State Antony Blinken insists that "'we did the right thing,'" but if that is true, "I don't think the American people want to see what the wrong thing would be."

"We have a very dangerous terrorist state with all kinds of weapons, American weapons," said Meuser. "We have an open southern border. Wouldn't this be a good reason to at least show the American people you're taking this seriously by stating, hey you know what? We're now going to close the southern border and we're raising our level of a terrorist threat."

But instead, the administration is doing its best to hide the situation, said Meuser.

"This is not going away," he said. "We have a more dangerous country, if you can call it that, a terrorist region than we had 20 years ago."

Meuser also said he wants to know if there is a plan for the United Nations to stress to the Taliban that it will not be allowed to engage in massacres, murders, or other atrocities.



