×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan meuser | lower energy costs act | oil

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Energy Act Vital to US

By    |   Friday, 14 April 2023 10:43 AM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser on Friday called on Senate Democrats to "get on board" with passing the Lower Energy Costs Act, a measure passed in the House in March aiming to bolster U.S. energy production and scale back climate initiatives. 

"It's a very important bill, and the Biden administration and the Democrats need to get onboard if they care about American families and strengthening America's economy," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

The measure will not only restore energy independence in the United States, Meuser said, but it "strengthens America and it will reduce inflation."

He added that in Pennsylvania, the Marcellus Shale region contains the third-largest reserves of natural gas in the world, so the bill "means jobs. It means cleaner energy."

When oil or natural gas is drilled in the U.S., it is a cleaner process than in "98% of the rest of the world," including Russia, the Middle East, or Venezuela," Meuser added. 

Meuser said energy independence is also a matter of national security.

"OPEC has us over a barrel when they want to cut back their supply," and that drives up gasoline prices and the cost of home heating oil, he continued. "It is very destructive to our economy as a whole."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said the bill is dead in the water in the Senate and President Joe Biden has threatened to veto it, saying it rolls back Democrat investments in clean energy while padding oil and gas company profits, which Meuser said  is "nonsense."

"If they're bringing in imports and pushing for OPEC to increase its production, and Venezuela and the other countries named, they are wrong," said Meuser. "That increases pollution.

"The more natural gas and American oil are utilized, the less carbon emissions occur … they've got a grim reaper view of things and their ideology is more important to them."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Meuser, appearing Friday on Newsmax, called on Senate Democrats to "get on board" with passing the Lower Energy Costs Act, a measure passed in the House in March aiming to bolster U.S. energy production and scale back climate initiatives. 
dan meuser, lower energy costs act, oil
361
2023-43-14
Friday, 14 April 2023 10:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved