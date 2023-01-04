Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: McCarthy Opponents 'Petulant'

House Republicans pushing back against electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the next speaker are being "petulant" rather than thinking of the good of the country, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"These 20, which is half of the Freedom Caucus, is split and are supporting [Rep.] Jim Jordan, who's supporting Kevin McCarthy," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Meuser said McCarthy has "agreed to 95% of what they wanted, but they are acting a little petulant at this point, as their demands change, and it's pretty hard to get a handle on what their demands are at this point, other than that they don't want" McCarthy to become speaker.

"I had one member say he didn't call me after I won my primary," Meuser said, adding that that person, when told in a conference meeting that his time was up, said that "'my resolve is just hardened.'"

"This is petulant," said Meuser. "It's not about them. It's about the country."

Meuser said there will likely be several ballots cast, and he hopes that some progress has been made during discussions.

"We had many conversations last night, and yes, I was certainly with some members of leadership and some of this 'opposition caucus,' that's what I'll call it," said Meuser, saying he respects many of the opponents as friends and colleagues.

"But the reasoning behind it, I don't respect because it is not based upon what's in the interest of the greater good," said Meuser. "In all my life playing sports, playing football, helping grow a company, it's the company first. It's family first. It's not what's in your interest."

Meuser added that some of the members who oppose McCarthy are coming to him with a list saying they'll vote for him "if you put these members on these committees, whether they've earned it or not, that shows that this is not about the country. This is about their own personal ambition."

Meuser said he thinks House Republicans, who have a tight majority, will be on the "right track," if they can "get past this significant impasse."

