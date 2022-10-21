Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Fetterman Not Fit to Be Senator

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax that John Fetterman, the Democrat candidate for Senate from Pennsylvania, doesn't have the faculties to hold office.

Meuser made his comments during a Friday interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, is facing Republican Mehmet Oz in the November midterm race. The two are set to square off in a debate on Tuesday.

"Hopefully, people will stop their woke feeling about it [the stroke] and say, Who can best represent Pennsylvania and our country in the U.S. Senate?" Meuser said." I think that will eventually seep into anyone who is actually thinking about voting for Fetterman.

"It makes no sense. The man is against the growth of the economy of Pennsylvania and our country. He will weaken us from a national security standpoint and clearly he doesn't have the faculties to do the job.

"Hopefully, people see what's important and very clearly Oz comes away with a victory. It's crucial."

As far as the debate goes, Meuser said Fetterman will be wiped out.

"His policies are extreme left, which is not in the interest of Pennsylvania," Meuser said. "This guy has been on the parole board, in charge of it, voting to have armed felons released … murderers released. So, he's terrified that people will get to know who he is and yet, on the same note, Dr. Oz is doing everything he can so people know who Dr. Oz is."

Meuser also blasted the Biden administration for its decision to release 15 million gallons from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Administration officials are clearly acting in a "very irresponsible" political manner to slow the increasing cost of gasoline prior to the midterms, he said.

