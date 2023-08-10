Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden's Boasts 'Ultimate Level of Gaslighting'

President Joe Biden is committing the "ultimate level of gaslighting" by insisting that his economic policies, known as "Bidenomics," are successful, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax on Thursday.

"[He's] telling people that, 'Hey, everything is great. Keep on spending," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Meanwhile, every index, every indicator shows differently."

The Biden administration also points to unemployment numbers, said Meuser, "But we were lower than that under President Trump … there are workforce shortages everywhere, in rural communities and the cities. It's a joke. It's Bidenomics, a complete failure, and the people know it."

During a campaign reception in New Mexico on Thursday, Biden touted Bidenomics, telling an audience that "The Economist and The Wall Street Journal, early on, started making fun of Bidenomics. Well, now they're praising Bidenomics. They don't know quite what to do with it."

Biden also said his administration has created almost 800,00 manufacturing jobs, got unemployment to 3.5%, and has achieved an inflation rate of 3%, "when it was 9% when we took over."

But Meuser told Newsmax that the Biden administration is "turning our country's economy and many other countries that are dependent on America's economy upside down," and "that's their interpretation, their definition of working."

There are also "vast national security issues," in the U.S. because of losing energy independence, Meuser said.

"Today gasoline is back up near $4," he said. "That's a major contributor to inflation, along with the wild spending that took place $6 trillion, as we entered a recovery, came from this administration."

Meuser added that his constituents and he take "great offense" to Biden's claims, while they're watching prices go up.

"How about housing and the interest rates that come along with the inflation?" Meuser said. "The Fed and this administration are countering each other, and it's giving great ripples through the economy. And you know what? The chickens are going to come home to roost, as they say."

Meuser also pointed out that credit card debt is at its highest level at $1 trillion, while people are "putting themselves into a hole that some aren't going to be able to get out of."

"My constituents think Bidenomics is the Biden family enriching themselves from foreign oligarchs and using their money as access and bait," Meuser said.

And then there is the matter of the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden and the president.

Meuser said he talks to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., daily, and that Comer is "doing a great job" with the investigation.

"Here you have the [Moscow] mayor's wife who's an oligarch billionaire and has never been sanctioned," said Meuser. "She delivers $3.5 million to the Biden family and then they go and celebrate at Cafe Milano and have dinner together."

This shows that "we have a president whose policies are upside down," Meuser said. "They truly believe in socialism. … That's what the next election is about. We're going to go in one direction or the other with our country."

Meuser also said he's "100%" for an impeachment inquiry on Biden.

"[House Speaker] Kevin McCarthy is no dummy," Meuser said. "He knows what he's doing, and the evidence is there. The American people are demanding it. Certainly, my constituents are. We need a higher level of accountability."

