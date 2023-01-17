Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Getting 'Benefit of Doubt' on Docs

President Joe Biden is getting "every benefit of the doubt" in how documents found in his home are being handled by the Department of Justice, but with former President Donald Trump, the FBI raided his house, Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"What is very disturbing to my constituents and to people, in general, is the unequal justice that is being applied," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Trump, who was in "regular discussions with the FBI" on the archives at his Mar-a-Lago estate, was told to add locks to his basement closet, said Meuser, but with Biden, they "just happen to be finding documents that were readily available for the last six years."

Further, Meuser said, there is the question of Hunter Biden, who is "highly questionable" as a person who has been on the "worldwide stage for very shady business dealings throughout Russia" but had been living in Biden's Delaware home, where documents were found dating to the president's time as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

Meuser said GOP members of Congress will investigate the Biden documents, including through the new select committee on the weaponization of the federal government.

"We're going to have hearings," Meuser said, including on reports that China had donated several millions of dollars to the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where some of the documents were found.

"As I tend to say with the Bidens, they're like an onion," said Meuser. "The more you peel them back, the more you want to cry, and this is the case. Their actions just get worse the closer that you look."

Meuser also said Republicans want to know who made the decision to not disclose that documents were found at the Penn Biden Center just a few days before the midterm elections in November.

"Who had access to these documents and what was in [them]?" Meuser said. "With Trump we had pictures. We had speculation. We had all this information where most of it was false, but at least it was leaking. Where is some of the information on these [Biden] documents? This is what is very disturbing to the American people."

Meuser also discussed Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., the freshman lawmaker who is under fire for embellishing several parts of his history during his campaign.

"Congress does have a mechanism to remove a member of Congress for actions unbecoming of a member of Congress, so perhaps this fits and perhaps it doesn't," said Meuser. "What we should do is have a real investigation.

"I hear a lot of conjecture and rumor. I hear things from friends in New York, so I'd like to know the truth of the matter, get those answers and then get an understanding of the pulse of his constituents, perhaps even a poll … we should take that information into consideration and then decide what to do in the interests of the integrity of the U.S. House."

