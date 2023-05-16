×
Tags: dan meuser | joe biden | debt limit | compromise | republicans

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Biden Must Compromise on Debt Limit

By    |   Tuesday, 16 May 2023 10:42 AM EDT

President Joe Biden must be willing to compromise with Republicans on the debt limit to reach an agreement, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Meuser, a member of the House Committee on Financial Services, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that the GOP had laid out a plan, but Biden refuses to compromise. Meuser said that Biden is "playing chicken with the American economy or he's just completely ignorant to the situation as a whole."

Meuser noted that more than a decade ago Biden served as the lead negotiator on a similar negotiation, and at that time Biden lectured that "'you can't say it's my way or the highway, we need to compromise, we need to cooperate,' and today he is saying something different."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that the White House wants to default more than it wants a deal, apparently because they think they can blame Republicans.

Meuser said the Republican plan makes sense in that it helps control spending.

"The American people do not trust the Democrats or the Biden administration with a blank check," he said. "And that's what they [Democrats] are asking for. They're asking to pay all these excessive bills and give us a blank check moving forward. We are not going to give them a blank check."

