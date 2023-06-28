Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Constituents Suffering Under 'Bidenomics'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's rosy picture of an economic revival in the United States via "Bidenomics" is lost on his constituents.

"Some might argue that ‘Bidenomics' is the Biden family doing business with members of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and getting rich about it along the way," Meuser told "American Agenda," taking a swipe at Biden over influence-peddling allegations surrounding the president and his family.

"My constituents and families and small businesses feel the impact, the suffering under so-called 'Bidenomics,'" he said. "We've had the highest levels of inflation in 50 years. We've had the highest interest rates in 40 years. Banks are being rattled. Housing is more expensive. Buying a car is a lot more expensive. And you know what? The worst part is that my constituents are paying nearly $900 to $1,000 more ... is taken out of their disposable income because of so-called "Bidenomics.'"

Meuser, a member of the House Financial Services and House Small Business Committees, said American energy independence is also suffering under Biden's economic agenda.

"There's an assault on American energy, and he likes to talk, how negatively he does, about fossil fuels and all the other renewables," Meuser said. "But he has just little capacity to understand that we need all of the above and all of the below."

Meuser is sponsor of legislation called the USA Batteries Act, which removes lead oxide, antimony, and sulfuric acid from the list of taxable chemicals subject to the environmental excise tax.

"They actually put in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act — the most misnamed bill ever in my recollection — they put a tax on American-made batteries," Meuser said. "American-made batteries have an added tax due to 'Bidenomics.' Foreign-made batteries? No added tax. So when you make it more expensive to do business in the USA, you get less American-made goods. It's really that simple. And these folks seem not to understand that."

