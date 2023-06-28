×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan meuser | joe biden | bidenomics | economy

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Constituents Suffering Under 'Bidenomics'

By    |   Wednesday, 28 June 2023 03:40 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's rosy picture of an economic revival in the United States via "Bidenomics" is lost on his constituents.

"Some might argue that ‘Bidenomics' is the Biden family doing business with members of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] and getting rich about it along the way," Meuser told "American Agenda," taking a swipe at Biden over influence-peddling allegations surrounding the president and his family.

"My constituents and families and small businesses feel the impact, the suffering under so-called 'Bidenomics,'" he said. "We've had the highest levels of inflation in 50 years. We've had the highest interest rates in 40 years. Banks are being rattled. Housing is more expensive. Buying a car is a lot more expensive. And you know what? The worst part is that my constituents are paying nearly $900 to $1,000 more ... is taken out of their disposable income because of so-called "Bidenomics.'"

Meuser, a member of the House Financial Services and House Small Business Committees, said American energy independence is also suffering under Biden's economic agenda.

"There's an assault on American energy, and he likes to talk, how negatively he does, about fossil fuels and all the other renewables," Meuser said. "But he has just little capacity to understand that we need all of the above and all of the below."

Meuser is sponsor of legislation called the USA Batteries Act, which removes lead oxide, antimony, and sulfuric acid from the list of taxable chemicals subject to the environmental excise tax.

"They actually put in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act — the most misnamed bill ever in my recollection — they put a tax on American-made batteries," Meuser said. "American-made batteries have an added tax due to 'Bidenomics.' Foreign-made batteries? No added tax. So when you make it more expensive to do business in the USA, you get less American-made goods. It's really that simple. And these folks seem not to understand that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's rosy picture of an economic revival in the United States via "Bidenomics" is lost on his constituents.
dan meuser, joe biden, bidenomics, economy
371
2023-40-28
Wednesday, 28 June 2023 03:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved