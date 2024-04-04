×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan meuser | jobs report | biden administration | immigration

Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Millions of New Jobs 'Were From Illegals'

By    |   Thursday, 04 April 2024 05:49 PM EDT

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that millions of the new jobs added in the upcoming jobs report to be shared by the Biden administration this week "were from illegals."

In an interview on "American Agenda," Meuser cited a February report from the Center for Immigration Studies that he said "sounds very legitimate" and that compared the employment situations of immigrants, including ones with legal status to reside in the United States and ones without that status, in 2019 and 2023.

Meuser said the group "conducted a statistical analysis of companies, and it turns out" the number of "new employees that were not American-born was very high. And, in fact, they were able to do the math on it to see how many were legal versus how many are illegal."

The congressman said: "The numbers fit; if you look at from 2019 to ... 2023, there were, as stated, about 2.7 million new jobs. But from that analysis, it shows that 1.7 of them were from illegals, as per as per the information provided by the employer."

He went on to say: "It really shouldn't be too much of a surprise, when you have over 10 million illegal entering our country. They clearly need to do something and gain the fake IDs and such in order to gain employment. But what is a little ... unnerving is that if you do the math on that, that's less than 40,000, maybe 50-45,000 new American jobs been created per month since Biden's taken office. And that's ... abysmal."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Penn., told Newsmax on Thursday that millions of the new jobs added in the upcoming jobs report to be shared by the Biden administration this week "were from illegals."
dan meuser, jobs report, biden administration, immigration
307
2024-49-04
Thursday, 04 April 2024 05:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved