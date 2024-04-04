Dan Meuser to Newsmax: Millions of New Jobs 'Were From Illegals'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that millions of the new jobs added in the upcoming jobs report to be shared by the Biden administration this week "were from illegals."

In an interview on "American Agenda," Meuser cited a February report from the Center for Immigration Studies that he said "sounds very legitimate" and that compared the employment situations of immigrants, including ones with legal status to reside in the United States and ones without that status, in 2019 and 2023.

Meuser said the group "conducted a statistical analysis of companies, and it turns out" the number of "new employees that were not American-born was very high. And, in fact, they were able to do the math on it to see how many were legal versus how many are illegal."

The congressman said: "The numbers fit; if you look at from 2019 to ... 2023, there were, as stated, about 2.7 million new jobs. But from that analysis, it shows that 1.7 of them were from illegals, as per as per the information provided by the employer."

He went on to say: "It really shouldn't be too much of a surprise, when you have over 10 million illegal entering our country. They clearly need to do something and gain the fake IDs and such in order to gain employment. But what is a little ... unnerving is that if you do the math on that, that's less than 40,000, maybe 50-45,000 new American jobs been created per month since Biden's taken office. And that's ... abysmal."

