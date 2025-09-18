Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Rep. Crockett's 'Supremacist' Comment 'Disgusts Me'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax he was disgusted by a remark from Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaking of "white supremacists" during a committee hearing.

Meuser told Newsline on Thursday that Crockett saying only "white supremacists" can feel safe in America went far beyond the line of decency. "It's extremely racist," he said. "It is painting those who are Caucasian, people that are white, in the worst possible light, particularly after the Charlie Kirk shooting."

The Pennsylvania Republican said that kind of language can only cause problems. "That sort of language, that hateful, hateful language does lead those who are mentally unstable to believe them," Meuser said.

Meuser said even though there may not be many incidents following Crockett's comments, it still carries the potential of someone being hurt. "And by stating things like that, you are driving hate, which very often drives violent acts," Meuser suggested. "Just an outrageous comment to be made."

He suggested Democratic Party leaders should step in and begin to take control of members who can't control themselves.

Meuser also offered thoughts on the Federal Reserve's long-awaited decision to drop its primary interest rate, even if only by a small amount. He said it will help boost the economy and should benefit the housing industry, which has been in a slump. He said that lower interest rates will make housing more affordable and should spur more development, offering more choices for Americans.

