Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Answer Iranian Nuke Growth With Strength

The United States must push back at Iran and its growing nuclear capabilities from a position of strength, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said Wednesday while responding to the news that the Middle Eastern country has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant.

"In different meetings that I've had, being on the Foreign Affairs Committee, some classified, some not classified but most of which has been unclassified, they were very concerned about the direction Iran was going and the speed they were going," Meuser said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

But it's nothing new that Iran has continued its level of development, said Meuser, so "we need to come down on them hard."

However the Biden administration was "very weak" in providing support to the people of Iran during the recent uprisings that were taking place, and that is "shameful," said Meuser.

"We should be supporting the people of Iran as they're seeking more freedoms and hopefully a democracy and a civilized government," said Meuser, adding that Iran is the "center of terrorism."

"They proxy out 95% of the terrorism, more or less," he said. "Saudi Arabia is very concerned about them."

Further, Iran speaks "all the time about the destruction and the end of Israel."

"We need to deal with this situation in a harsh way," said Meuser. "The U.N. should be able to do surprise inspections on the Iran nuclear sites, and if they don't do that, they're in defiance of our allies … we have not anywhere near dealt with them in the manner that that needs to be done."

Meanwhile, Iran wanted a new nuclear deal "far more than America needed it," but under Biden, the State Department was playing ball, and "they're just wrong," said Meuser. "It's not a policy in the interests of the Middle East or the United States or the world, for that matter. We need to take a better direction."

Meuser also on Wednesday spoke about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is seeking the position of House speaker in the upcoming GOP-controlled House, and said the California Republican deserves the seat because "no one made more of a difference in us gaining the majority."

"He's built up trust," Meuser said. "He's extremely hardworking. He's very talented for this position, and I think we will have excellent leadership by him becoming speaker. "

