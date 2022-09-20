Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems Hypocrites on Martha's Vineyard Migrant Flight

Democrats are being hypocrites with the outcry over the migrants that were flown into Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, considering the "illegal flights with illegal immigrants on them" that President Joe Biden's administration backed earlier this year, Rep. Dan Meuser said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"We had 56 or 57 of what I consider to be illegal flights with illegal immigrants flown into [the] Wilkes Barre Scranton Airport," the Pennsylvania Republican commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that he protested with representatives from the departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security, but they "lied to me."

"They said they were being transferred out to New York," Meuser continued. "I submitted a bill asking for transparency on those flights and we got only Republicans on board. Biden's enablers in the House, of course, would not sign on it, and all it asked for was that we know who the sponsors were going to be when they were coming in and how could we help? Of course, we'd like them to stop. But we asked how we could help. They did nothing."

But now, "50 illegals get sent up to Martha's Vineyard, and somehow this is illegal," said Meuser. His comments come as a county sheriff in Texas said Monday he's launching an investigation into the Martha's Vineyard transport, which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, called the incident a "political theater" stunt and said a migrant was paid a "bird dog" fee to recruit 50 other migrants near the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio and lured 48 people to make the trip under false pretenses, reports The San Antonio Express.

"They were lured by promises of a better life with the knowledge they could cling to whatever they were offered just to be exploited and hoodwinked," Salazar said Monday.

But Meuser told Newsmax that the migrants that came into the Wilkes-Barre airport arrived at 2 a.m., but HHS informed him that "it was just a coincidence that it was the middle of the night."

"I guarantee you there were no waivers signed because many of them were children, and I'm not even sure if they could write," said Meuser. "They certainly couldn't speak English."

In other issues, Meuser discussed the economy, telling Newsmax that people in his state, just like throughout the country, are hurting with inflation that's going through the roof.

"There's an all-out assault by the Biden administration on our domestic energy independence and our domestic energy resources," said Meuser. "That's what fuels the inflation for groceries. Meanwhile, you have House Democrats who need to be voted out because they're enabling Biden. They know darn well these policies are hurting their constituents and yet they keep going at it."

The congressman also spoke out about the big race for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, which is pitting GOP nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, against Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, with the candidates agreeing to an Oct. 25 debate.

Oz reportedly has agreed to allow Fetterman to use closed captioning, because of ongoing health issues following a stroke he suffered earlier this year. Still, Fetterman won't extend the debate time, as requested by Oz, over the extra time the use of closed captions will entail.

But no matter what, Meuser said, Oz will win the election as "Fetterman is an extreme leftist, and that's saying something these days because the left is already extreme. He's truly left of Bernie Sanders."

"In this debate scheduled for Oct. 25 sure, Dr. Oz is going to give Fetterman every combination possible yet even with Fetterman possibly articulating in a reasonable manner, his policies are still failures for people, and that will be very evident," said Meuser. "Dr. Oz is going to win this election. Fetterman would be an embarrassment to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

