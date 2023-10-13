×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan meuser | house speaker | scalise | jordan

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Advocating for Scalise-Jordan Ticket

By    |   Friday, 13 October 2023 10:52 AM EDT

Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that he supports a joint ticket that would install House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as the GOP's House leaders.

Meuser said Scalise's decision to withdraw from the House speaker race on Thursday "was a surprise. We knew he had a tough go-ahead … the math was against him, let's say 12 to 14 or so weren't with him."

Meuser added that Scalise "did the honorable thing … rather than continue to fight, rather than delay things, rather than hang in there for his own ambitions, he put the country ahead of himself. It was a very, very honorable thing to do, very similar to what [Ohio Republican Rep.] Jim Jordan did earlier in the day" when he withdrew after Scalise won the GOP conference vote.

Meuser said he would support Scalise and Jordan jointly holding the office.

"I'm advocating right now for basically a ticket, Scalise-Jordan or Jordan-Scalise, that to me is what will bring the party together, that will bring our country together and we will get down to the people's business," Meuser said.

The Hill reported that Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, said on Thursday that he plans to introduce a rule change on Friday during a conference meeting to allow for Scalise and Jordan to lead the party.

Meuser said the Republicans will "figure this out" over the weekend. "We're going to be battling it all day today, all day tomorrow, and all day Sunday if need be."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that he supports a joint ticket that would install House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as the GOP's House leaders.
dan meuser, house speaker, scalise, jordan
253
2023-52-13
Friday, 13 October 2023 10:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved