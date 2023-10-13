Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Advocating for Scalise-Jordan Ticket

Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that he supports a joint ticket that would install House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as the GOP's House leaders.

Meuser said Scalise's decision to withdraw from the House speaker race on Thursday "was a surprise. We knew he had a tough go-ahead … the math was against him, let's say 12 to 14 or so weren't with him."

Meuser added that Scalise "did the honorable thing … rather than continue to fight, rather than delay things, rather than hang in there for his own ambitions, he put the country ahead of himself. It was a very, very honorable thing to do, very similar to what [Ohio Republican Rep.] Jim Jordan did earlier in the day" when he withdrew after Scalise won the GOP conference vote.

Meuser said he would support Scalise and Jordan jointly holding the office.

"I'm advocating right now for basically a ticket, Scalise-Jordan or Jordan-Scalise, that to me is what will bring the party together, that will bring our country together and we will get down to the people's business," Meuser said.

The Hill reported that Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, said on Thursday that he plans to introduce a rule change on Friday during a conference meeting to allow for Scalise and Jordan to lead the party.

Meuser said the Republicans will "figure this out" over the weekend. "We're going to be battling it all day today, all day tomorrow, and all day Sunday if need be."