Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: GOP Will Work to Correct Dems' 'Excessive Debts'

Democrats are "great at spending money," as that's the "only play in their playbook along with growing the size of government," but Republicans will correct matters so this year's debt ceiling arguments won't be repeated next year, Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"As these huge levels of spending have exceeded the debt limit already, the American people are going to have to pay your excessive debts," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "But moving forward, we're going to correct things. We're not going to run into this next year."

He added that the Biden administration will use the mainstream media to try to blame the problems with the economy on Republicans, and noted that as there will also be a "weak, rattled economy" this year, "they're looking for somebody to blame it on, which is another page out of their playbook."

Meanwhile, according to an NPR report, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is saying that a solution to avoid a debt default this summer should originate in the GOP-led House with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., taking the lead on negotiations in the White House, but Meuser on Wednesday said he doesn't think a division between the two leaders is "that large a problem."

"What is responsible and proper in the interest of the American taxpayer is that we negotiate in that manner that we stated," said Meuser, adding that if McConnell isn't on board with that, "then he's showing himself clearly that he's the wrong person at the wrong place at the wrong time."

However, McCarthy does have a plan to address the debt ceiling issue, but the Biden administration is "being completely obstinate and doing it for somewhat nefarious reasons or media-driven reasons," said Meuser.

However, the congressman insisted there is a plan moving forward but "we have to pay our nation's debts which are highly excessive."

"We've got to make sure it doesn't happen again, and I think Speaker McCarthy knows how to handle that," Meuser added.

Meuser also commented on claims from Democrats that his party wants to cut Social Secuirty and Medicare as part of their budget work.

"It's outrageous," he said. "There are no conversations taking place about that. I, for one, could stand here and defend why Social Security should not be cut, doesn't need to be cut, and can't be cut, as can most Republicans. That's not going to happen … that's nonsense and the Democrats know it."

However, the party will be looking for "efficiency measures" for Medicaid, including at eligibility and admissions requirements, said Meuser.

