Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Can't Guarantee Another Shutdown Isn't Coming

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he "cannot give you that guarantee" regarding Congress avoiding another government shutdown in January.

"We need to negotiate, we need to compromise, and we need to deliver," Meuser said on "Wake Up America," while accusing Democrats of creating barriers to fiscal restraint.

"There are a lot of serious issues out there in overspending and in overtaxing and overregulating and lack of accountability that have existed throughout the Biden administration," said Meuser. "It might be a little tough for some Democrats to be part of accountability in government."

"But we shall see," he said. "We shall see."

The House is advancing funding bills, and Meuser stressed that several have already been bipartisan.

"We have until the end of January to complete a normal-style budget, voting on each appropriations bill along the way … it should work out, " he said. "However, we need to be the adults in the room."

Meanwhile, the Democrats' push to extend COVID-era subsidies for the Affordable Care Act faces a hard deadline as the benefits expire at the end of the year.

Meuser said the Republicans' plan focuses on cutting costs and redirecting funds more directly to patients.

"The game plan is to provide some fixes to the current plan — the Obamacare — with the temporary additions that occurred, the temporary added subsidies, which added $35 billion or so to the American taxpayer," he said. "That needs to be rolled back."

President Donald Trump, he added, intends to refocus funding toward consumers.

"As the president states so clearly, we're going to take those dollars that went to the insurance companies, and we're going to direct them right to the patients and put them in healthcare savings accounts," he said. "That's a great start."

Meuser also highlighted Republican efforts on drug prices and expanded healthcare options.

"The president [is] leading on cutting pharmaceutical costs. That's a big piece of this," he said, adding that more choice is central to the GOP approach.

"There's something called Association Health Plans," Meuser said.

"There are a number of ideas that have existed for a while that will create competition, will create choice, and will bring down costs. It should improve quality as well."

He added that moving away from a single-payer direction remains important.

"Expanding physician networks, that sort of thing, and getting away from the single payer system, except for Medicaid and Medicare will remain the same," Meuser said. "We'll continue to support that for the targeted population that is supported by those programs."

