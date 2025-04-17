WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Confident 'Big Beautiful Bill' Will Pass

Thursday, 17 April 2025 10:45 AM EDT

Despite unanimous Democrat opposition to the Republican-backed spending bill, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that he is "confident" the bill will come together and that "it simply has to get done."

Last week, the House passed the budget supported by President Donald Trump that includes trillions in tax cuts and government spending. Now Republicans must work to merge their version with one passed by the Senate to create Trump's long envisioned "big, beautiful bill." Meuser said Republicans are on their own because his Democrat colleagues "don't want any part of it."

"They're all going to vote against it. They want to see huge tax increases take place" Meuser said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "And when I say huge, I mean huge for small business, 25% for families. They don't want to see the border money. They don't want to see energy policy that we want to pass. They don't want to see the levels of deregulation and access to capital and financial services."

The representative from Pennsylvania's 9th congressional district said the bill will improve all facets of American life.

"It will strengthen our economy. It will strengthen our national security. It will bring energy policy. So America can be dominant. It simply has to get done. It's one of those has to's. So I'm confident it will," he added.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

