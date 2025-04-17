Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Confident 'Big Beautiful Bill' Will Pass

Despite unanimous Democrat opposition to the Republican-backed spending bill, Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that he is "confident" the bill will come together and that "it simply has to get done."

Last week, the House passed the budget supported by President Donald Trump that includes trillions in tax cuts and government spending. Now Republicans must work to merge their version with one passed by the Senate to create Trump's long envisioned "big, beautiful bill." Meuser said Republicans are on their own because his Democrat colleagues "don't want any part of it."

"They're all going to vote against it. They want to see huge tax increases take place" Meuser said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "And when I say huge, I mean huge for small business, 25% for families. They don't want to see the border money. They don't want to see energy policy that we want to pass. They don't want to see the levels of deregulation and access to capital and financial services."

The representative from Pennsylvania's 9th congressional district said the bill will improve all facets of American life.

"It will strengthen our economy. It will strengthen our national security. It will bring energy policy. So America can be dominant. It simply has to get done. It's one of those has to's. So I'm confident it will," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com