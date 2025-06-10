Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: 'Outrageous' to Blame National Guard for Riot

What began as an aggressive protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Los Angeles over the weekend rapidly descended into a full-scale riot that has entered its fifth day.

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom excoriated President Donald Trump for activating the National Guard without his permission and added the president was "inflaming conditions."

But Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Tuesday that "it's outrageous and silly to say the National Guard has anything to do with this."

"ICE agents were being assaulted," Meuser said on "Newsline." "Police officers of the LAPD were being assaulted. Violence was stretching throughout the city and growing. President [Donald] Trump called Governor Newsom and said, 'You've got to fix this or we're going to send in the National Guard.'

"Thirty-eight hours later, President Trump sent the National Guard in, and things have been getting somewhat more, not necessarily peaceful, but a little bit more subdued. So, it's outrageous."

Meuser, who represents Pennsylvania's 9th congressional district, also called out the Democrat governors who signed a letter of protest against Trump's actions saying "they all sing from the same sheet of music."

"Well, it was dangerous not to send the National Guard in because this thing was getting worse and growing. It really is. The president did the right thing. Unfortunately, he had to," Meuser said.

